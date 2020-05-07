William Blair Comments on Elanco Animal Health’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,562,000 after buying an additional 1,742,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after buying an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,435,000 after buying an additional 404,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,814,000 after buying an additional 2,885,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,986,000 after buying an additional 2,194,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

