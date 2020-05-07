Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

DENN opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $527.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Denny’s by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

