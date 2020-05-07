B. Riley Weighs in on Cars.com Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cars.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cars.com’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. Cars.com’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 365,812 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Wiener acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

