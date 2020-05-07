Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IAA Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

IAA stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 717,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 354,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in IAA by 7.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

