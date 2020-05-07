Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Equities researchers at National Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Transcription Billing in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. National Securities analyst A. Klee anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. National Securities also issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

MTBC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Medical Transcription Billing has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 31,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $159,274.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,672,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,393 shares of company stock worth $680,047. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

