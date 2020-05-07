FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

FORM opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.