Mallinckrodt PLC Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mallinckrodt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $236.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 23.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

