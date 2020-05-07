Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crexendo in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CXDO. ValuEngine upgraded Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS CXDO opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

