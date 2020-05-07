John L. Hennessy Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,347.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,200.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,322.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

