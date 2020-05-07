Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $871,285. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

