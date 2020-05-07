Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.41. Cannabix Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 10,562 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:BLO)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.