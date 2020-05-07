Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.31. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,217 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGSVY. ValuEngine upgraded Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

