Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.30

Zoltav Resources Inc (LON:ZOL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and traded as low as $17.00. Zoltav Resources shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 62,695 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $26.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.93.

About Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

