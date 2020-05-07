Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.10. Sito Mobile shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 136,449 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.22.

About Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

