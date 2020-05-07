GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.