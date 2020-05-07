AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.22. AmBase shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 17,501 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

