AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.22. AmBase shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 17,501 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP)

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for AmBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

John L. Hennessy Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc Stock
John L. Hennessy Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc Stock
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Cannabix Technologies Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43
Cannabix Technologies Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34
Zoltav Resources Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.30
Zoltav Resources Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.30
Sito Mobile Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16
Sito Mobile Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report