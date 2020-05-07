Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 440

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 545 ($7.17).

LON:NETW opened at GBX 387.20 ($5.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 395.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 528.79.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

Analyst Recommendations for Network International (LON:NETW)

