Ibstock (LON:IBST) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Ibstock (LON:IBST) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 212 ($2.79) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 194 ($2.55). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

IBST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ibstock to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.14 ($3.09).

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON IBST opened at GBX 198.10 ($2.61) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 251.28. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The firm has a market cap of $817.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities analysts expect that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 EPS for the current year.

In other Ibstock news, insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87). Also, insider Chris McLeish acquired 30,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.