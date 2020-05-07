Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Price Target Increased to GBX 238 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 238 ($3.13) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stock Spirits Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 252.67 ($3.32).

Shares of LON STCK opened at GBX 187 ($2.46) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.92. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23. The firm has a market cap of $374.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.49.

In other Stock Spirits Group news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 65,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total value of £87,499.32 ($115,100.39).

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bo?kov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Pra?ská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

