Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a report released on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$432.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.50 million.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS)

