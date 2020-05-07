MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

MacroGenics stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $316,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MacroGenics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

