TPG Specialty Lending Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:TSLX)

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $16.37 on Thursday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

In related news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

