Wi-Lan Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:QTR)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wi-Lan in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.65 million.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wi-Lan in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

