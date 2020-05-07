Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nexstar Media Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $149.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

NXST opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Selz Capital LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,291.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

