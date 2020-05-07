Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Given Buy Rating at Williams Capital

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Williams Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Black Hills’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

BKH opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Black Hills by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 17.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 671,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Black Hills by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

