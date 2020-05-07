Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verso in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. BWS Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRS. B. Riley reduced their price target on Verso from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:VRS opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Verso has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $472.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.24 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Verso by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verso by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Verso by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Verso by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verso by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.