ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Raised to GBX 80 at Barclays

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 98 ($1.29) to GBX 88 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 124.67 ($1.64).

LON ITV opened at GBX 73.78 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.45. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

In other news, insider Margaret Ewing purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,812.15). Also, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Analyst Recommendations for ITV (LON:ITV)

