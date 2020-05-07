U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.32. U.S. Financials Income Fund shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.91.

About U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN)

U.S. Financials Income Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of countries based in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Financials Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Financials Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.