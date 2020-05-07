U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.32. U.S. Financials Income Fund shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.91.

About U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN)

U.S. Financials Income Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of countries based in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

