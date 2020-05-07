Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 181,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 million and a PE ratio of -21.67.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

