Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.45

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

