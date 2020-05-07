Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $919.00

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 919 ($12.09) and last traded at GBX 893.77 ($11.76), with a volume of 3955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898 ($11.81).

Several equities analysts recently commented on GYS shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $936.69 million and a PE ratio of 84.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 768.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 730.56.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.