Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,408.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and last traded at GBX 2,407 ($31.66), with a volume of 283628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,367 ($31.14).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. HSBC raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,194.92 ($28.87).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,213.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,193.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.