Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Trading 28.6% Higher

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) traded up 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, 2,396,056 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 913% from the average session volume of 236,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 274,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,523.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,058,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,536,670. Insiders have bought 624,113 shares of company stock valued at $57,023 over the last quarter.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

