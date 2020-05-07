InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading 23.1% Higher

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) traded up 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, 409,223 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 250,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$18.43 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.