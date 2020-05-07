ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $368.87

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $368.87 and last traded at $364.46, with a volume of 664273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $859,777.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,906 shares of company stock valued at $114,974,131 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,702,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

