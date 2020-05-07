TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $35.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 253098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.