Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cameco traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 1259983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.