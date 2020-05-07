Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Trading Down 14.3%

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 198,249 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 72,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

Columbus Gold Company Profile (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

