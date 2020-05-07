Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 16.7%

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) shares were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 549,450 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 184,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

