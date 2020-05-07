Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $484.46

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $484.46 and last traded at $480.76, with a volume of 18730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.64.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $402.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.76 and its 200-day moving average is $380.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total transaction of $374,112.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,684 shares of company stock valued at $45,770,166 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

