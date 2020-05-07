Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 6.3%

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 433,953 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 415,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Several research firms recently commented on NCU. Scotiabank cut their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43.

In other Nevada Copper news, Director Thomas Albanese acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$439,285.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

