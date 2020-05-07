Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.75

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 1060133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Several brokerages have commented on IMMU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 3.38.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

