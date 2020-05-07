AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading Down 10.3%

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) shares traded down 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, 275,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 364% from the average session volume of 59,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.