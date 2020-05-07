Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 512716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.29.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.