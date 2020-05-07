Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Trading 13.6% Higher

Petroshale Inc (CVE:PSH) shares shot up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 609,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average session volume of 249,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

PSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Petroshale from C$0.35 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.06 million and a PE ratio of 1.69.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Petroshale Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroshale Company Profile (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

