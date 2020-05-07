Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.77

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 8950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.
The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.
In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 14,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $337,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,335 shares of company stock worth $2,234,557 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
