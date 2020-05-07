Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.77

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 8950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 14,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $337,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,335 shares of company stock worth $2,234,557 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

