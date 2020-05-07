MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $472.40

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $472.40 and last traded at $471.51, with a volume of 3686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $457.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

