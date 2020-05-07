CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

