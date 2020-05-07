Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after buying an additional 4,709,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,923,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after buying an additional 4,216,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,646,000 after buying an additional 3,591,173 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.