Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

